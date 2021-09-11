0
Saturday 11 September 2021 - 22:47

Explosion in Pakistan's Baluchistan Kills, Injures Seven

Story Code : 953416
Explosion in Pakistan
According to the Anadolu Agency (AA), Pakistani media reported that terrorists attacked a military convoy in the Kach area of Balochistan province.

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and another wounded in the terrorist blast, according to the report.

Also in the same province in Ghalat region, terrorists used an explosive device to attack a police vehicle in a checkpoint, injuring two police officers and two civilians.

Moreover, a terrorist was killed and six others were arrested during a Pakistani military operation against terrorist groups in North Waziristan.
