Sunday 12 September 2021 - 12:49

Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists

Bahrainis continue their series of demonstrations against the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime by Al-Khalifa, Manama Voice reported.

According to the report, the Bahraini people held the demonstration in the city of Sanabes and strongly condemned Al-Khalifa's measures to sign a normalization agreement with the Zionist regime by chanting slogans.

Bahraini protesters also chanted anti-Al Khalifa slogans calling for the immediate release of political prisoners of the country. They also stressed that political prisoners should be released unconditionally.

Earlier, Bahrain's Al-Wefaq community reacted to the appointment of the Al- Khalifa ambassador to Tel Aviv.

Sheikh Hussein al-Daihi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Bahraini community said that Khaled Yousif Al-Jalahma, Bahrain's ambassador to Tel Aviv was not the representative of the Bahraini people.

"Bahrain will continue to stand by the Palestinian people and the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is betrayal and disgrace,” he added.
