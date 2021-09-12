Iran’s Shamkhani Urges Quick Expulsion of Terrorist Groups from Iraq

Islam Times - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Sunday called for the immediate expulsion of terrorist groups from Iraq.

Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran.He termed the increasing movements of terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region as a matter of threat to the security of the two countries’ borders.Shamkhani urged the immediate disarmament and expulsion of those groups from Iraq.The measures under the new US National Security doctrine in the region will not contribute to security and stability, he said, adding that it will also exacerbate the crisis and make the regional insecurity worse.Shamkhani underlined that 20 years of catastrophic US occupation of Afghanistan proved that the US presence and meddling in the region will not result in anything but instability and insecurity.Their moves have also led to great material and spiritual damage to the people of the region, he further noted.