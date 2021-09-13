0
Monday 13 September 2021 - 11:36

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Visits Afghan Capital, Holds Talks With Taliban

Story Code : 953596
Qatar’s Foreign Minister Visits Afghan Capital, Holds Talks With Taliban
A Taliban official tweeted that Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met senior officials of the new Afghan regime, although details were not disclosed.

The group released pictures of Sheikh Mohammad meeting new Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, while photographs of him with former president Hamid Karzai circulated on social media.

In Doha, the foreign ministry confirmed that the meetings were held with the new Afghan government as well as with Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, former chief peace negotiator for the ousted government.

Sheikh Mohammad "urged the Afghan officials to engage all Afghan parties in the national reconciliation," it said.

The talks covered "latest developments regarding the operation of Kabul airport and ensuring freedom of passage and travel for all," it said in a statement.

Qatar has long acted as a mediator on Afghanistan, hosting the Taliban's talks with the United States under former president Donald Trump, and then with the now deposed Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani.

It is also supporting tens of thousands of Afghans who were evacuated in the final weeks of the US-led occupation as they are processed before heading to other nations.
Related Stories
Iran’s Special Envoy Holds Talks with Taliban
Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for Afghanistan held talks with officials of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
US Must Be Brought To Justice for ’Atrocities of Mass Destruction’ In Afghanistan: North Korea
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
Calm Returns to Syria’s Daraa Province following Truce Deal with Militants
13 September 2021
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
Resistance Bases across Gaza Attacked by Israeli Warplanes, UAVs
13 September 2021
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
Palestinian Resistance Vows to Liberate Re-captured Prisoners, Israeli PM Says Gilboa Escape Reflects Institutions Atrophy
12 September 2021
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia
Yemen Attacks Saudi Arabia's Southwest in Retaliatory Drone Strikes
12 September 2021
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
Bahrainis Protest against Ties Normalization with Zionists
12 September 2021
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
US in Strategic Confusion after Iranian Navy’s Atlantic Mission: Army Chief
12 September 2021
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
US Pulls Missile System in Saudi Arabia amid Yemeni Resistance Ops
11 September 2021
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
US, West Never Help Others, Have Inflicted Carnage on Afghans: Iranian President
11 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
‘Israeli’ Occupation Arrests Four of the Operation “Tunnel of Freedom” Heroes
11 September 2021
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
Lebanon Finally Forms a New Government At Last
10 September 2021
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
Palestinians Call For ’Friday of Rage’ As ‘Israel’ Bans Family Visits To Prisoners
10 September 2021
Biden Contacts China’s Xi for the First Time in Seven Months
10 September 2021