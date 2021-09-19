0
Sunday 19 September 2021 - 00:33

Russia Detects ‘Cyberattacks’ from Abroad Targeting Parliamentary Elections

Story Code : 954584
Russia Detects ‘Cyberattacks’ from Abroad Targeting Parliamentary Elections
The parliamentary and local elections, which began on Friday, are to culminate on Sunday.

President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party is expected to win.

The elections commission said Saturday that it had recorded “three cyberattacks” on its resources for remote online voting “from foreign countries.”

The attacks “resulted in temporary delays of access to relevant websites,” it said.

“Yesterday, we recorded three targeted attacks from abroad,” said Alexander Sokolchuk, the head of the commission's center for informatization.

According to Sokolchuk, two of the attacks were aimed at the commission's website, while a third was a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.

“The attack was quite powerful,” he said.

“Preparations” for further attacks, the official added, “are underway for tomorrow.”

Sokolchuk did not name the countries involved, but authorities have previously said that Western social media platforms are involved.

The Russian Investigative Committee said it will conduct an investigation into the cyberattacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
French Foreign Minister Says US, UK Are Two Opportunistic Countries
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
Top General: Iran to Continue Attacks on Terrorists in Northern Iraq
19 September 2021
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
Israel Puts Iron Dome on Alert After Arresting Last Two Palestinian Prisoners
19 September 2021
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
Solidifying Normalization: In First for “Israeli” Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain
18 September 2021
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
Blinken: US Will Help Foster Further ‘Israeli’ Ties with Arab States
18 September 2021
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
Putin Censures US Legacy of ‘Complete Economic, Social Devastation’ in Afghanistan
18 September 2021
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
US Double Standard Approach ‘A Stumbling Block’ to Easing Korean Peninsula Tensions
18 September 2021
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
US-Sanctioned Al-Amana Company in Charge of Distributing Iranian Fuel to All Lebanese Beneficiaries
17 September 2021
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
Yemeni Resistance Sets Date to Reveal Details of Military Operation Before it Happens
17 September 2021
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Behind Recent Attack on Iraq’s PMU: Asaib Leader
17 September 2021
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
Iranian President Holds Meeting with World Leaders at SCO Summit
17 September 2021
China Sees
China Sees 'Cold War Mentality' in US, UK, Australia Pact
16 September 2021
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
‘Israeli’ Eyes on Iran, Hezbollah: Zionist Navy Steps Up Red Sea Presence amid Fears
16 September 2021