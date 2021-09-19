0
Sunday 19 September 2021 - 10:35

Syria Repairs Gas Pipeline, Restores Power After ‘Daesh Terrorist Attack’ Plunged Damascus into Darkness

Story Code : 954641
The repairs were completed and gas supply fully restored to the Deir Ali power station, the Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources said in a Saturday night statement, less than a day after the act of sabotage.

Several photos circulating online showed a big crater, and repair crews working to fix the crippled pipe.

Earlier, IS-affiliated social media accounts bragged about militants setting up booby traps on the pipe and two power towers, causing ‘massive’ damage as part of their ‘economic’ warfare against the Syrian state.

The attack initially caused serious disruption, as it targeted the key pipeline that feeds the country’s most modern thermal power plant with natural gas.

The outage affected Damascus and the surrounding region, as well as some other areas around Syria. Several other power stations soon compensated for the shutdown at Deir Ali, but authorities were forced to continue “severe” electricity rationing through Saturday, until the repairs were finished.

Damascus has reported a number of sabotage attempts and terrorist attacks against its critical infrastructure over the years, including a similar incident at a gas pipeline on the outskirts of the capital city in August 2020, which also triggered major outages across Syria. The gas pipeline in question had previously been attacked on at least five different occasions. 

Syria gets most of its electricity from natural gas and oil-fueled power plants, but much of the deposits remain outside of government control. There are an estimated 900 or more US troops currently in Syria – both in the Southern enclave of Al-Tanf and in the Northeast, where they are “securing” oil wells and helping the Kurdish-dominated SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) operate a de facto independent government. Their presence violates international law and the government in Damascus is opposed to it, but Washington insists they are there to fight the IS terrorists.
