Venezuelan Government, Opposition to Hold Third Round of Talks in Mexico

Islam Times - Venezuelan delegations arrived Saturday in Mexico City, Mexico to meet representatives of the opposition as part of a third round of talks with Norway mediating.

"We have come to the beautiful and hospitable land of Mexico to defend the truth and dignity of Venezuela. Wait for news from us," National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reported.The aim would be the return of "stolen assets" that belong to the Venezuelan people, Rodriguez told reporters in Venezuela in a statement.The first round of talks occurred in August and the second in early September, also in Mexico.The government of Nicolas Maduro is seeking a lifting of international sanctions with the talks.The Venezuelan opposition is advocating greater electoral transparency, especially in upcoming regional elections in return for the gradual lifting of US sanctions.Since 2017, the opposition has not participated in any electoral process, claiming that the country does not have the conditions to have "free, fair, and verifiable" elections."We announce to the national and international community our participation in the regional and municipal processes on November 21," according to a statement read to reporters.Unlike failed negotiations in the past, current talks have support from countries like Norway, Turkey and the Netherlands.Spain similarly said Thursday that it is willing to contribute to the negotiation process. Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Albares said he met with the government and opposition in the recent hours.