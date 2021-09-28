0
Tuesday 28 September 2021 - 02:57

Jordanians Protest against Gas Agreement with Israeli Regime

Story Code : 956095
Jordanians Protest against Gas Agreement with Israeli Regime
Jordanian protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Company, chanting slogans against the Zionist regime and the agreement to import gas from the regime.

Demonstrators held placards reading "Gas is the enemy of the occupation," "The agreement is a betrayal," "Arab Jordan is for the free, not for the traitorous Zionists."

"There is no other way but to cancel this agreement, which is only in the interest of the Zionist regime," said Mohammed al-Abbasi, a member of the campaign's follow-up committee.

The Israeli gas import agreement was signed in 2016 between the Jordanian energy company and the Israeli company Noble Energy.

The Zionist regime has committed to transport about 45 billion cubic meters of gas to Jordan for 15 years.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
US Occupation of Areas in Syria Unacceptable: Russian FM
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches
Mali Accuses France of Abandonment, Approaches 'Private Russian Companies'
26 September 2021
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
‘Secret Israel-UAE Oil Deal’ Sparks 100s-Strong Rally
26 September 2021
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
Over 100 Officials from Tunisia’s Ennahda Party Resign Amid Crisis
25 September 2021
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
Iran Vows Active Action against US, ‘Israeli’ Bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan If They Sow Insecurity
25 September 2021
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
Hamas Hints At Possible Prisoner Swap Deal with Tel Aviv Regime ’Within Weeks’
25 September 2021
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
US To Face Same Fate as In Afghanistan If It Doesn’t Leave Syria: FM
25 September 2021
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani Blatant Example of Terrorism: Iran’s FM
24 September 2021
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
Turkey’s Relations with US off to Poor Start: Erdogan
24 September 2021
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
Phones of 5 French Ministers Targeted by Pegasus Spyware: Report
24 September 2021
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
North Korea Rejects Call to Declare End of Korean War over Persisting ‘US Hostile Policy’
24 September 2021
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
Resistance Front Takes Revenge from US, Israeli Army for Assassination of General Soleimani
23 September 2021
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
16 Million Yemenis Marching toward Starvation
23 September 2021