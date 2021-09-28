Jordanians Protest against Gas Agreement with Israeli Regime

Islam Times - On the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Zionist regime's gas import agreement, Jordanians protested against the agreement.

Jordanian protesters gathered in front of the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Company, chanting slogans against the Zionist regime and the agreement to import gas from the regime.Demonstrators held placards reading "Gas is the enemy of the occupation," "The agreement is a betrayal," "Arab Jordan is for the free, not for the traitorous Zionists.""There is no other way but to cancel this agreement, which is only in the interest of the Zionist regime," said Mohammed al-Abbasi, a member of the campaign's follow-up committee.The Israeli gas import agreement was signed in 2016 between the Jordanian energy company and the Israeli company Noble Energy.The Zionist regime has committed to transport about 45 billion cubic meters of gas to Jordan for 15 years.