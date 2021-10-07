0
Thursday 7 October 2021 - 09:58

Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis

Story Code : 957604
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
“They’ve made mistakes,” Putin said in a televised meeting with Russia’s energy officials on Wednesday.

“It turned out, and today this is absolutely obvious, that this policy is wrong.” The mistakes, he added, included the termination of “long-term contracts” in favor of the spot market.

Putin also cited Europe’s transition to green energy and low investment in the extraction industries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Russian President noted that his country was boosting gas supplies to Europe and stood ready to stabilize the market.

Gas prices in Europe have surged by more than 25 percent amid growing demand before the winter. The jump in prices to record peaks on Wednesday fanned inflation concerns, sending equities sliding as investors worried higher prices could choke the global economic recovery.

Washington and several of its European allies accuse Moscow of intentionally limiting gas supplies to Europe in an effort to hasten the launch of Nord Stream 2, a pipeline connecting Russia with Germany.

Last month, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced that the 10-billion-euro [$12 billion] pipeline had been completed. The Kremlin has said its launch will help combat the energy crisis in Europe.

Last week, Moscow reiterated that Gazprom, whose gas exports outside the former Soviet Union rose 15.3% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, was meeting all its contract obligations in full. “Gazprom is supplying gas in accordance with customers’ requests under contract obligations,” the company said on Friday.
Related Stories
Egypt government faces criticism over energy crisis
Islam Times - Muslim Brotherhood, the most powerful political force in Egypt, has said the government must resign over its failure to contain the energy crisis across the country. A debate ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
Saudi Lobbying Jeopardizing UN Yemen War Crimes Probe
7 October 2021
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
Putin: Europe to Blame for Gas Price Spike, Energy Crisis
7 October 2021
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
US Reveals Nuclear Bomb Numbers after Trump Blackout
6 October 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down Saudi Fighter Jet in Marib
6 October 2021
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
Int’l Advocacy Bodies Urge AU to Withdraw “Israel’s” Observer Status
6 October 2021
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
CIA Informants Overseas Killed, Captured or Compromised By Dozens: Reports
6 October 2021
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration
Pompeo Warns Biden Administration's Immigration Policy May Kill 'Kids All Across America'
5 October 2021
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
Turkish Fighter Jets Bomb Northern Iraq
5 October 2021
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
Saudi Arabia Involved in Providing Weapons to Al-Qaeda, Daesh in Yemen: International Reports
5 October 2021
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
Russia: Terrorist Threat Escalating in Some Areas in Syria’s Idlib
5 October 2021
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
Secretive UK Base Linked to US Assassination of Iran’s Gen. Soleimani
4 October 2021