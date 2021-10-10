0
Sunday 10 October 2021 - 11:22

Light Aircraft Crashes in Tatarstan: Emergency Services Source

Story Code : 958027
Light Aircraft Crashes in Tatarstan: Emergency Services Source
According to the source, the plane crashed at about 09:11 Moscow time. "There were 20 people on board," the source said.

Seven people have been rescued, the press service of the Russian Ministry for Emergency Situations told TASS.

"Four more people have been rescued by fire and rescue teams, work continues. Overall, seven people have been rescued," a source said.

According to the ministry, the fate of 16 people is still unclear. There were 23 people on board, 21 of them were parachute divers. Earlier, emergencies services said that 19 people had been killed in the crash. "This information has not been confirmed, access to the plane’s half-ruined fuselage is impeded," the source said.
Comment


Featured Stories
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
British Politicians Involved in Plan to Place UAE Police Chief as Interpol Head, Documents Show
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
Russian Official: Syrian Air Defense Destroys 12 Israeli Rockets
10 October 2021
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
Iraqi Elections 2021: Voting for Early Parliamentary Elections to Shape Country’s Future
10 October 2021
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
Syrian Army Air Defenses Repel ‘Israeli’ Missile Aggression on T4 Military Airport
9 October 2021
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
Saudi Aide Accused of Directing Khashoggi Murder Edges Back To Power
9 October 2021
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
Sudanese Delegation Visited Zionist Entity: Report
9 October 2021
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
Moscow’s Envoy to OPCW: US, Allies Want to Use Alleged Poisoning to Stigmatize Russia
9 October 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Amir Abdollahian: Iran Proved to Be an Honest Ally and a Loyal Friend
8 October 2021
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
Taliban Meet with Officials from EU, Canada, UK, US in Doha
8 October 2021
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
Biden Renews US National Emergency Executive Order on Syria
8 October 2021
Palestine
Palestine's Muslim, Christian Religious Leaders Condemn Israeli Court Ruling
8 October 2021
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
Syria Proved ‘Israeli’ Weakness In Face Of Resistance: Lebanese Parliament Speaker
7 October 2021
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
US Air Force Test-Drops B61 Nuclear Bomb Using F-35 Fighter Jets
7 October 2021