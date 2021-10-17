Islamic Emirate Rejects Daesh Presence in North



According to Puttin, Russia’s estimate shows that around 2,000 Deash fighters are in the north of Afghanistan adding they pose threats against CIS states.



“According to our data, the number of IS (Islamic State) members in northern Afghanistan alone is about 2,000 people. Their leaders want to influence the Central Asian states, Russian regions, and they are focused on escalating ethno-religious conflicts and religious hate. Terrorists seek to enter the territory of the Commonwealth (of Independent States), including under the guise of refugees,” Putin said.



Putin said which the CIS states should have interaction with the Islamic Emirate, they should not hurry in recognizing them officially. Putin: "We shouldn't hurry yet to officially recognize the Taliban. We understand we have to interact with them, but we must not hurry in this regard. We will discuss it and do consultations. We should, however, maintain the process of the Afghan reconciliation and seek the normalization of the situation in this country."



Officials from the Cultural Commission of the Ministry of Information and Culture said reports about Daesh presence in north of Afghanistan are not true.



“Concerns expressed in this regard are, to some extent, baseless. Daesh has no support from the people in any part of Afghanistan,” Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the commission said.



The Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has also reacted to the world’s position in not recognizing the Islamic Emirate. “In some countries one person or a dynasty rule the country alone and they are recognized. The unrecognition of the new Islamic government in Afghanistan is unfair,” he has said to Reuters.



The remarks are expressed amid Moscow is going to host two meetings this Tuesday and Wednesday on Afghanistan.

Tuesday meeting which is the extended Troika will be attended by officials from the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan. The second meeting will be attended by a number of world countries on Afghanistan.



Foreign ministry has said a delegation of the Islamic Emirate will attend in Moscow meeting on Afghanistan.