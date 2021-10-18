0
Monday 18 October 2021 - 10:38

Sheikh Zakzaky Sues Nigeria’s AGF, DSS over Detention, Passport’s Seizure

In the fundamental human rights suit instituted at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana [SAN], El-Zakzaky is seeking seven reliefs, including an “order mandating the respondents to pay over to the applicant the sum of N2bn as general and exemplary damages for the violation of the applicant’s rights to freedom of movement, fair hearing and property.”

Sheikh Zakzaky is also seeking a declaration that the seizure of his passport since May 2019 is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates his fundamental right to freedom of movement guaranteed by Section 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, and Article 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights Act [CAP A9], Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The IMN leader wants the court to declare that the refusal of the DSS and the AGF to allow him to travel abroad for medical treatment constituted a threat to his life as guaranteed by Section 33 of the 1999Constitution.

Sheikh Zakzaky asked the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further violating his rights.

He is also seeking a declaration that the red flag travelling restrictions placed on his passport at land borders by the AGF and the DSS without a court order is illegal and unconstitutional as it violates his right to fair hearing guaranteed by Section 36 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights Act.

The IMN leader said despite the pronouncement of a Kaduna State High Court, which discharged and acquitted him and his wife, Zeenah, on July 28, the government was still keeping their travel documents.
