Kashmiris Celebrate Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s Birth Anniversary

Islam Times - The birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], the messenger of Islam, better known by the Arabic name of al-Mawled al-Nabawi, was celebrated with religious fervor across Kashmir.

The largest day-long religious gatherings were held at the revered shrine of Hazratbal where the Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] was displayed for the devotees after every prayer of the day.Thousands of devotees thronged Dargah Hazratbal for congregational prayers and had glimpses of the Holy Relic.Special arrangements were put in place for the devotees to celebrate the holy occasion.Additionally, religious processions, special prayer meetings, and Seerat Conferences were organized across Kashmir to celebrate the day.