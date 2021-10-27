0
Wednesday 27 October 2021 - 11:48

Report: Iran Ready for Direct Talks with European Trio in Nuke Deal

Story Code : 960702
Report: Iran Ready for Direct Talks with European Trio in Nuke Deal
Speaking to Iranian News Agency, a source familiar with top Iranian nuclear negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani’s diplomatic efforts in Brussels, Belgium, rejected the US media claims that Iran had responded negatively to a meeting with representatives of the European trio — France, Britain, and Germany.

According to the source, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, Iran has formally voiced preparedness for direct talks with the three European parties to the nuclear deal, named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Iran, the source added, invited the three states for visits to Tehran or offered trips to the trio’s respective capitals for such talks, but it has received no response so far.
Related Stories
Reports Say US Imported Tens of Millions of Used Medical Gloves from Thailand
Islam Times - Tens of millions of already used nitrile medical gloves were imported into the United States from Thailand during the pandemic, CNN ...
Comment


Featured Stories
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
80% Of Iran’s Gas Stations Back to Service after Cyberattack
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
Sudan’s Hamdok Released, Remains under ‘Tight Security’
27 October 2021
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib
27 October 2021
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
US Senators Ask Biden to Waive CAATSA Sanctions against India for Buying S-400s
27 October 2021
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
UAE Air Force Head in Zionist Entity for Military Exercise
26 October 2021
Egypt’s El-Sisi Lifts State of Emergency in Force since 2017
Egypt’s El-Sisi Lifts State of Emergency in Force since 2017
26 October 2021
Sudan’s Opp. Coalition Calls for Civil Disobedience as AU Urges Talks
Sudan’s Opp. Coalition Calls for Civil Disobedience as AU Urges Talks
26 October 2021
Syria: «Israel’s» New Adventure Desperate Attempt to Support Affiliated Terrorist Groups
Syria: «Israel’s» New Adventure Desperate Attempt to Support Affiliated Terrorist Groups
26 October 2021
Over Half of Afghans Face
Over Half of Afghans Face 'Acute' Food Crisis: UN Agencies
25 October 2021
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
Bombing Gaza’s AP Tower In May War Was an Own Goal: Ex-‘Israeli’ General
25 October 2021
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis
25 October 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Recent Uganda's Bomb Attack
25 October 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
Ayatollah Khamenei: Palestine Index of Muslim Unity
24 October 2021