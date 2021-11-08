Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”

Islam Times - Former US president Donald Trump said that he was the best president for the Zionist entity, while saying that current President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are endangering the Israeli regime.

“No president has ever been a better friend to the State of Israel and I am proud of that,” Trump in a pre-recorded speech Saturday at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas.The former president criticized the Biden administration for its efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Trump withdrew the US from in 2018.“Biden is bowing down to the Iranian leadership and threatening Israel security and safety like never before,” Trump said.The real estate mogul and politician claimed that Biden’s “weakness” toward Iran provoked what he called May’s 11-day ‘conflict’ between the Israeli occupation and Hamas Palestinian Resistance movement, with “thousands of missiles being shot.”“Biden shamefully criticized and slandered the nation of Israel even when it was under attack,” Trump asserted.He ticked off the moves made as president supporting the Israeli regime, including recognizing AlQuds (Jerusalem) as a ‘capital’ for the Zionist entity and moving the embassy there from Tel Aviv as well as recognizing the so-called ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over the Golan Heights.