UAE Foreign Minister Arrives in Damascus, Syrian Media Reports

Islam Times - After news sources reported on the arrival of a high-ranking Emirati delegation to Damascus, a Syrian newspaper said that the UAE's foreign minister had arrived in Syria.

The Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported that UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed had arrived in Damascus on Tuesday.According to the report, this is the first visit to Syria by a high-ranking Emirati official since 2011.The report comes as some unofficial Syrian sources reported that a high-ranking Emirati delegation had arrived in Damascus.Earlier, official news agencies in the UAE and Syria had reported on the telephone conversation between Mohammed bin Zayed, the Abu Dhabi-borne guardian, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.After the Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011, Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, summoned their ambassadors from Damascus. However, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018.