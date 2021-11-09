0
Tuesday 9 November 2021 - 22:22

UAE Foreign Minister Arrives in Damascus, Syrian Media Reports

Story Code : 962876
UAE Foreign Minister Arrives in Damascus, Syrian Media Reports
The Syrian newspaper Al-Watan reported that UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed had arrived in Damascus on Tuesday. 

According to the report, this is the first visit to Syria by a high-ranking Emirati official since 2011.

The report comes as some unofficial Syrian sources reported that a high-ranking Emirati delegation had arrived in Damascus.

Earlier, official news agencies in the UAE and Syria had reported on the telephone conversation between Mohammed bin Zayed, the Abu Dhabi-borne guardian, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

After the Arab League suspended Syria's membership in 2011, Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, summoned their ambassadors from Damascus. However, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in 2018.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Iranian Army Intercepts Intruding US MQ-9, RQ4 Drones In Drill
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
Maduro: Moscow Stands in Solidarity with Caracas to Confront Meddling in Internal Affairs
9 November 2021
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down US-made Spy Drone in Al-Jouba
9 November 2021
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
Three People to Be Arrested for Role in Assassination Attempt on Iraqi PM
9 November 2021
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
Trump Says He Was “Israel’s Best Friend”
8 November 2021
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
Taliban Appoints 44 Members to Key Local Government Roles
8 November 2021
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
China Builds Mockups of US Navy Ships in Area Used for Missile Target Practice
8 November 2021
Iran
Iran's Army Kicks Off 'Zulfiqar 1400' Joint Military Drills
7 November 2021
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
Israeli Regime Rejects US Plan to Reopen Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds
7 November 2021
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
Iraqi PM Unharmed After Drone Hits His Home: Army Claims
7 November 2021
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
West’s Permit for Rights Meetings by Terror Group ’Ridiculous’: Iranian Official
7 November 2021
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria
Russia: Recurrent Missile Strikes by Israel in Syria 'Alarming'
6 November 2021
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
Israelis Martyr Palestinian Teenager Objecting to Illegal Settlement
6 November 2021