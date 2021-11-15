0
Monday 15 November 2021 - 01:36

IRGC Commander: Iran in Possession of New Marine Technologies

IRGC Commander: Iran in Possession of New Marine Technologies
“Today, we are in possession of the new marine technologies. We do not stop increasing our power and everyone should know this message that we will not allow anyone to interfere in our country’s affairs,” General Salami said while visiting the centers and units stationed at Imam Khamenei Naval Sciences and Technologies University.

He pointed to submarines as the “fluid infrastructure” of the country’s naval power, and said, “We possess the technology to increase the quality of the combat vessels and these perspectives are precise and correct and the vessels show the real nature of our tactics which bear strategic messages in the sea.”

In relevant remarks earlier this month, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that his forces are the guardians of the country's economic interests in international waters.

Rear Admiral Irani made the remarks on the sidelines of Iranian Army's military exercises dubbed 'Zolfaqar 1400'.

He added that coordination among the Iranian Armed Forces and transferring technical know-how and knowledge to young individuals is the main aim of the military drills.

Rear Admiral Irani referred to the mission of various naval fleets of Iran’s Army Navy in the fight against terrorism, piracy and escorting merchant ships and oil tankers, and said, “Iran’s Army Navy forces have secured the country's economic lifeline by escorting vessels and tankers as well as merchant ships.”

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has the upper hand to face an enemy on the battlefield, he reiterated.
