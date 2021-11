Islam Times - The Speaker of the National Assembly, Salih Gojil, indicated that the visit of the Israeli defense minister, Benny Gantz, to Morocco targets Algeria, citing the defense agreement concluded between the two sides.

The Zionist foreign minister had earlier visited Morocco where he issued threats against Algeria, according to Gojil.Gojil also questioned the Moroccan government and the Arab states about their stances and attitudes towards the Israeli threats.On Wednesday, Gantz had signed in Rabat a defense deal with the Moroccan officials, describing it as a strategic alliance.