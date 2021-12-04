0
Saturday 4 December 2021 - 23:54

Navy Chief: India Deployed Warships at Forward Positions in IOR During Border Clashes with China

Story Code : 966925
Navy Chief: India Deployed Warships at Forward Positions in IOR During Border Clashes with China
"When there was a problem at the Northern borders, our ships that were deployed on missions were forward deployed, and other ships were ready," Indian Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar said, RIA Novosti reported.

The admiral, who took charge of the Indian navy on November 30, said that, on average, seven Chinese PLA Navy ships are present at any time in the Indian Ocean Region.

"We kept [China's] ships under close surveillance, which we continue to do even now. We maintain good domain awareness in our area of responsibility," the admiral said.

Kumar also said the Indian Navy has a 10-year plan to have indigenous unmanned airborne, underwater and autonomous systems.

The Navy chief has emphasised that India is not developing its capabilities with any particular country in mind - it is simply assessing its requirements.

"We have evolved from a 33-ship Navy to a potent, well-balanced, capable force. We don't look at capability development against any particular country; we develop capability depending on our maritime interests," the admiral replied when asked about the Indian Navy's assets when compared with those of China's People's Liberation Army-Navy.

After achieving the first phase of disengagement along the LAC in February this year, troop withdrawal from forward areas was stalled as the two nuclear powers continue to accuse each other of encroachments in Eastern Ladakh.

"You can't have a tense, high-friction border and great relations in all other parts of life. It doesn't work that way," Foreign Minister Jaishankar Subrahmanyam said on Thursday, during a summit organised by Indian media organisation, the Hindustan Times.

The 13th round of talks at military commanders' level in October collapsed, with both sides issuing separate statements that publicly blamed the other for failing to reach any consensus.

More than a year after a deadly clash in the Galwan Valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA troops were killed, the agreement to de-escalate the tensions remains incomplete despite New Delhi and Beijing holding 13 rounds of military talks.
Related Stories
US Navy Chief Vows Fleet Expansion to Counter Russia, China
Islam Times - The US Navy chief says there is need to increase the country's fleet of warships in order to match opponents such as Russia and China.
Comment


Featured Stories
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
MBS to Start Tour around Region with Iran on Agenda
Algeria Warns of
Algeria Warns of 'Israeli Hegemony' over Africa Thru Moroccan Alliance
4 December 2021
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
Civilians killed, Injured in US Drone Strike in Syria’s Idlib
4 December 2021
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
US-Russia Tensions Escalating, Biden Threatens Russia
4 December 2021
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
Yemeni Forces Shoot Down US-Made Drone in Ma’rib Province
4 December 2021
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
Emmanuel Macron in KSA: Attempt to Rehabilitate MBS!
4 December 2021
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
Ansarullah Leader in Collective Wedding Ceremony: Yemenis True Example of Steadfastness against Enemies
3 December 2021
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
Rights Groups Call on EU to Ban NSO Over Clients’ Use of Pegasus Spyware
3 December 2021
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
Daesh Attacked Buses of Oil Workers in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, Killed Ten
3 December 2021
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
Saudi Aggression Launches Airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa & Saada
2 December 2021
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
Iraq Opposes Any Form of Normalization with Israel, Iraqi Shia Cleric Asserts
2 December 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
Ayatollah Khamenei: Other Than Geographical Borders, Martyrs Defend Religious, Spiritual, & Cultural Ones
2 December 2021
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
US, South Korea Announce New War Plans for Potential North Korean Conflict
2 December 2021