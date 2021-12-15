0
Wednesday 15 December 2021 - 22:51

Report: EU Can Be ‘Rapidly’ Dragged into Gun Violence

Story Code : 968732
Report: EU Can Be ‘Rapidly’ Dragged into Gun Violence
According to the EU-funded Project Target report, “increased availability of firearms can rapidly and drastically alter the peaceful course” of any EU member state. While focusing on the impact of gun trafficking on gun violence in the EU, the study explores the situation in 34 European countries: 27 EU member states, the UK, and six countries of the Western Balkans, RT reported.

Decreasing rates of lethal gun violence and low rates of firearm injuries should not provide a “false sense of security”, even in the countries that are being considered as some of the safest in the world, the study authors, Nils Duquet and Dennis Vanden Auweele, warn.

They note that the rate of lethal gun violence has stopped declining since 2012 and in some countries, such as Sweden, it has slowly started to remount.

The findings show that the black market is thriving, with the impact “particularly apparent” in the Netherlands and Sweden, and “to a somewhat lesser extent” in Belgium and Denmark. The illegal sales are making firearms more available to criminals “at all levels” and serve as “an important contributor to firearm violence”, predominantly criminal and terrorist, the researchers say.

The report provides several recommendations. It points to the necessity of “publicly accessible, standardized and comparable” data on the firearms being used in incidents, as well as the seizure data. It also calls for a more systematic approach to the problem, with 81 million firearms believed to be held in the EU in 2017, both legally and illegally.

The study also draws attention to “new evolutions and technologies” that present the risk of “impacting firearm violence impressively in the coming years”. The researchers provide 3D printing as an example of such technologies, noting that “some cases of 3D printing of firearms are connected to rightwing extremism".

The study was prepared by the Flemish Peace Institute, a research body within the Flemish Parliament. Duquet, the institute’s director, called the report a “first piece of the puzzle” in a fight against gun violence and firearms trafficking.

“While progress has been made and international cooperation has increased within the EU, more is needed to strengthen law enforcement capacities, enhance information sharing, and close legal loopholes,” he told the media.
Related Stories
Reports: China Seeks 1st Naval Base in Atlantic
Islam Times - Reports claimed that China intends to build its first-ever naval outpost on the Atlantic Ocean, which would allow it to position its warships opposite the West Coast of the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
US Lawmakers Call For Sanctions against ‘Israel’s’ NSO: Reuters
Riyadh Seeks Normal Relations with Iran: Saudi FM
15 December 2021
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
Russia’s Otvet Anti-Submarine Missile Successfully Hits Target in Sea of Japan
15 December 2021
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
US Security Chief Jake Sullivan to Zionist Entity: Iran on Top
14 December 2021
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
Justice Urged for Victims of Zaria Massacre in Nigeria
14 December 2021
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
France Closes 20 More Mosques in Fresh Assault on Religious Freedom
14 December 2021
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
Pentagon Not To Punish US Troops Involved In Fatal Kabul Strike
14 December 2021
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
Russiophobia: G7 Warns of Massive Consequences If Russia Invades Ukraine
13 December 2021
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
Netanyahu Is Mad: Family without Security
13 December 2021
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
Iran’s First Domestically-built Reconnaissance Vessel Almost Finished
13 December 2021
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
Normalization Mode On: Zionist PM in UAE for First Announced Meeting
13 December 2021
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
Former Lebanese Information Minister Never to Change Stance against Saudi-Led War on Yemen
12 December 2021
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
Moscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA Is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
12 December 2021