US Administration Bans Goods Made in China’s Xinjiang Region
Story Code : 970083
Pushed by members of the US Congress, the law passed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate by unanimous votes earlier this month.
It imposes a near-blanket ban on the import to the US of goods from Xinjiang by requiring suppliers to first prove their products were not made with forced labor. Xinjiang is a large supplier of cotton and solar panels.
The Biden administration also imposed trade sanctions last week on several Chinese companies and institutions, a number of Chinese technology companies.
The move by the US Department of Commerce added China’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its 11 research institutes to a US list of companies and institutions subject to export controls.
Earlier, the US placed Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group on a US investment blacklist forcing the company to postpone a planned $767m Hong Kong initial public offering.