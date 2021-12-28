0
Tuesday 28 December 2021 - 09:53

Iran’s President Raisi to Visit Russia

Story Code : 970752
Iran’s President Raisi to Visit Russia
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the spokesman for the Iranian administration said Raisi will travel to Russia in early 2022.

Ali Bahadori Jahromi said the deputy head of the president’s office for political affairs is making arrangements for the trip.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had already invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Moscow in 2022.

The upcoming presidential visit is expected to result in a number of major agreements and contracts and focus on talks about the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as expansion of economic and trade ties between Tehran and Moscow.
