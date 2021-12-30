0
Thursday 30 December 2021 - 01:00

2021 Year Review: ‘Israeli’ Military’s Movement in Lebanese Airspace Restricted

Story Code : 971045
2021 Year Review: ‘Israeli’ Military’s Movement in Lebanese Airspace Restricted
The report detailed that “Syria has stepped up the activeness of its air defenses, operations in the occupied West Bank increased, deterrence in Gaza has been preserved, and Iran is some two years ahead of deciding on a nuclear bomb.”

The ‘Israeli’ occupation’s estimations for the next year consider “the main challenge that will face the military and the security establishment is the “Shia” axis,” it claimed, explaining that it extends from Iraq and is positioned in Syria and Lebanon.

It then added that the “security challenges on the Palestinian arena come in the last place.”

The news website claimed that the ‘Israeli’ military in general enjoys a high level of freedom of operations on the aerial, naval, and ground levels; pointing, however, to that the status of the aircraft has deteriorated in the past year as aerial defense systems have been deployed in the region.

The ‘Israeli’ website also reported that the Zionist military is trying to overcome the “harmed freedom” of its aerial attacks.

Additionally, in recent months, the Zionist military attempted to actively deal with difficulties in flying in the Lebanese airspace, in which it started indeed to construct the wall that separates the Lebanese and ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian borders.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
US Sees Possible ‘Modest’ Progress in Iran Nuclear Talks
Borrell Calls Russia
Borrell Calls Russia's Demand to Stop EU, NATO Eastward Expansion Unacceptable
29 December 2021
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
Normalization into Effect: First Zionist Ambassador to Manama Hands King Hamad Credentials
29 December 2021
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
EU Lawmaker: Nobody Did More in Defeating ISIL than Gen. Soleimani
29 December 2021
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
Biden Signs $770 Billion Defense Bill But Criticizes Guantanamo Bay Restrictions
28 December 2021
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General: Martyr Soleimani Expanded Iran’s Experience in Resistance
4 February 2021
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
Hamas Vows to Boost Defensive Capabilities, Military Strength to Confront Israel on Multiple Fronts
28 December 2021
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
Syria Air Defenses Confront ‘Israeli’ Missile Attack on Latakia Port
28 December 2021
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
27 December 2021
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
27 December 2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
27 December 2021
Somalia
Somalia's President Says PM Suspended As Elections Spat Deepens
27 December 2021
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
26 December 2021