Saturday 1 January 2022 - 11:27

Ayatollah Khamenei: Martyr Soleimani Is the ’Secret of Victory’, His Murderers Consigned To the Dustbin of History

Imam Khamenei emphasized that the murderers of the prominent martyr, namely then US President Donald Trump and all those behind him, are consigned to the dustbin of history.

“Today, Soleimani is a symbol of hope, self-confidence, courage and the secret of endurance and victory in our region, and as some have rightly said, Martyr Soleimani is more dangerous to his enemies than General Soleimani,” Imam Khamenei said during a meeting in which he received Gen. Soleimani’s family in Tehran on Saturday.

His Eminence’s remarks came as Iran began marking the second anniversary of the US assassination of the top general, with tens of thousands taking part in ceremonies to pay tribute to the charismatic commander.

“The enemies thought that with the martyrdom of Soleimani, Abu Mahdi and their companions, the work would be over, but today, thanks to that dear blood wrongly spilled, the United States has fled Afghanistan,” Imam Kamenei said, referring to his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“The murderers of Martyr Soleimani, such as Donald Trump and those behind him, will be forgotten and buried in the ash heap of history after being punished for their crime,” Imam Khamenei underscored.

In Iraq, the Americans “were forced to feign pullout and declare advisory and non-combat role, but our Iraqi brothers must follow this issue with vigilance,” His Eminence said.

“In Yemen, the resistance front is advancing; in Syria, the enemy is paralyzed without hope for the future, and in general, the resistance and anti-colonial current in the region is more prosperous, buoyant and hopeful than two years ago.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei said Martyr Soleimani became a model for the region’s youth, and his personality is the most patriotic one in Iran, and the most national within the Muslim world.

Martyr Soleimani will remain as eternal truth and his assailants will be forgotten after paying price, His Eminence added.

The US terrorist forces assassinated Lt. General Qasem Soleimani, who was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] in an airstrike ordered by former US President Donald Trump at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.

The murder of the former Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force commander was carried out as he was in the Iraqi capital for an official visit.
