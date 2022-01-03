0
Monday 3 January 2022 - 10:40

‏Ansarullah Seizes Hostile UAE-flagged Vessel Off Yemen

Story Code : 971812
‏Ansarullah Seizes Hostile UAE-flagged Vessel Off Yemen
Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that a UAE military ship carrying military supplies has been seized after entering the Yemeni waters without a permit.

Saree added that the ship was carrying out hostile actions targeting the Yemeni people’s security and stability, noting that all details will be released later in the day.

In a later statement, Saree warned the coalition of aggression of committing any folly against the UAE military ship, whose crew, from different nationalities, is still inside.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies – including the United Arab Emirates [UAE] – launched the brutal war on Yemen in March 2015. The campaign was launched to eliminate the Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall Yemen’s Riyadh-backed former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Ansarullah has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has also been carried out in collaboration with a number of Riyadh’s allied states and with arms and logistics support from the United States and several Western countries.

The brutal aggression, which is accompanied by a tight siege, has failed to reach its goals, but it has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people.

The UN says more than 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger. The world body also refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.
Comment


