Sunday 9 January 2022 - 06:19

86 Killed, Wounded in an Airstrike on Ethiopia’s Tigray

Military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict with rebellious Tigrayan forces, Reuters news agency reported. 

Both aid workers, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media, said the number of dead was confirmed by the local authorities.

The aid workers sent Reuters pictures they said they had taken of the wounded in hospital, who included many children.

The strike hit the camp in the town of Dedebit, in the northwest of the region near the border with Eritrea, late on Friday night, the aid workers said.

Ethiopian federal troops went to war with rebellious Tigrayan forces in November 2020.

Before the latest strike, at least 146 people have been killed and 213 injured in air strikes in Tigray since Oct. 18, according to a document prepared by aid agencies and shared with Reuters this week.
