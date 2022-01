Islam Times - An explosion was heard around 2 am between the towns of Houmine al-Fawqa and Roumin in the Nabatiyeh district in the south of Lebanon.

Videos posted to social media showed a fireball rising into the night sky.The cause of the explosions remains unclear and there were no immediate reports of casualties.Al-Nabatiyah is one of the most important cities in the Jabal Amel region in southern Lebanon, which is the economic and cultural center of the region.