0
Monday 17 January 2022 - 08:28

Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars

Story Code : 974024
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
“The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Defense Force [IRIADF] is at the forefront of defensive power in the region, and any airborne object irrespective of the altitude at which it flies can be detected, tracked, and even dealt with by our radars,” said Sabahifard, addressing a group of Iranian military commanders and cadets at Imam Ali University in Tehran.

He further stated that “The young experts of the Iranian army are developing indigenous three-dimensional radar systems and are trying to bring them into service.”

“Our combat and defense capabilities are expanding continuously. All of the military equipment in our inventory are homegrown and are produced by Iranian youths,” he added.

Kashef-99 is said to be able to detect dozens of targets at the same time within a range of 12 kilometers [7.4 miles].

Last April, Iran unveiled two homegrown strategic phased-array radar systems dubbed Khalij-e Fars and Moraqeb [Observer] in a ceremony attended by Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief Commander of Iran’s Army, and Brigadier General Sabahifard.

The long-range and strategic Khalij-e Fars radar is a 3D phased-array system. It covers a range of over 800 kilometers [497 miles] and can detect all conventional and radar-evading targets and ballistic missiles.

Moraqeb has an operational range of 400 kilometers [248 miles] and can trace micro-size targets in low- and mid-altitude as well as drones and radar-evading flying objects.

In recent years, Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing important military equipment and systems amid Western sanctions.
Related Stories
Iran, Syria to Open Joint Free Zone
Islam Times - Iran’s minister of road and urban development unveiled plans for the establishment of a joint free economic zone with the Syrian Arab Republic.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022