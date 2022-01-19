Palestinian Protesters Clash with Israeli Forces in Nablus

Islam Times - Palestinians clashed with the Israeli regime’s security forces near Beita, Nablus on Tuesday after Israeli settlers stormed Prophet Yusuf’s (Joseph’s) tomb in the northern occupied West Bank city.

According to local sources, more than 30 Israeli vehicles accompanied by a military bulldozer stormed the eastern area of Nablus from the Beit Furik checkpoint and spread through the streets around the tomb in preparation for the settlers’ arrival, Wafa News reported.Palestinian youths gathered to protest this storming and Israeli forces responded by throwing tear gas bombs on Al-Hesba Street and Amman Street, during which Palestinian citizens suffered suffocation on Israeli teargas.At least 28 people were treated at the scene from tear gas suffocation after the occupation forces fired a barrage of stun grenades and tear gas canisters at residents, who gathered at the entrance of the town to confront possible settlers' attacks, following calls made by the so-called Samaria Regional Council to organize a settler march in Nablus under the slogan of “We want a Jewish state.”Israeli buses and vehicles carrying hundreds of settlers arrived later and stormed the tomb on the pretext of performing their religious Talmudic rituals.