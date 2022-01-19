0
Wednesday 19 January 2022 - 21:30

Palestinian Protesters Clash with Israeli Forces in Nablus

Story Code : 974570
Palestinian Protesters Clash with Israeli Forces in Nablus
According to local sources, more than 30 Israeli vehicles accompanied by a military bulldozer stormed the eastern area of Nablus from the Beit Furik checkpoint and spread through the streets around the tomb in preparation for the settlers’ arrival, Wafa News reported.

Palestinian youths gathered to protest this storming and Israeli forces responded by throwing tear gas bombs on Al-Hesba Street and Amman Street, during which Palestinian citizens suffered suffocation on Israeli teargas.

At least 28 people were treated at the scene from tear gas suffocation after the occupation forces fired a barrage of stun grenades and tear gas canisters at residents, who gathered at the entrance of the town to confront possible settlers' attacks, following calls made by the so-called Samaria Regional Council to organize a settler march in Nablus under the slogan of “We want a Jewish state.”

Israeli buses and vehicles carrying hundreds of settlers arrived later and stormed the tomb on the pretext of performing their religious Talmudic rituals.
Comment


Featured Stories
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
19 January 2022
Syria
Syria 'Scene of Convergence of Coop. Between Iran, Russia'
19 January 2022
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
19 January 2022
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
18 January 2022
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
18 January 2022
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
18 January 2022
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
18 January 2022
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
17 January 2022
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022