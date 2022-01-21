Thousands of Sudanese Demonstrate in Khartoum against Killing of Anti-coup Protesters

Islam Times - Thousands of Sudanese have rallied in the capital to protest against the killings of dozens in a crackdown since the military coup on October 25 last year.

Media reports said protesters converged from several parts of the capital onto a main artery in east Khartoum on Thursday.Angry demonstrators held anti-junta banners and chanted slogans such as "The military should go back to the barracks."Others gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in Khartoum with banners reading "No to external solutions". They also called on the UN special representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, "to leave".In the capital's twin city of Omdurman, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at the protesters.The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) had called Thursday's protests in Khartoum to be held "in tribute to the martyrs", and nationwide on Friday.At least seven protesters were killed on Monday alone in one of the bloodiest days of anti-coup rallies. The deaths triggered strikes, civil disobedience and the erection of new street barricades this week.