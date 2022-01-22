0
Saturday 22 January 2022 - 00:07

Strengthening Maritime Cooperation Achievement of 2022 Naval Drill: Iranian Commander

Story Code : 974938
Strengthening Maritime Cooperation Achievement of 2022 Naval Drill: Iranian Commander
Rear Admiral Sayyari pointed to the significance of a trilateral combined naval drill between Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean and stated that establishing maritime trade security in North Indian Ocean and better coordination and closer communication between navy force of countries in the region is the main objective of the joint naval drill in line with exchanging maritime experiences in relief and assistance in maritime accidents.

The authoritative holding of this military drill shows that Navy Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consisting of Army and IRG, have achieved a very good capability in carrying out joint security programs with each other and can strengthen the maritime security belt in North Indian Ocean and Sea of Oman, Sayyari emphasized.

The combined naval drill is being implemented for the third time in the country and will continue in the future as a sign of strategic depth development and promotion of the international position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various maritime arenas.

The wargame kicked off on Friday in North Indian Ocean with the participation of military units from Iran, China and Russia.

The Combined exercise is held under the slogan of “Together for Peace and Security” over an area of 17,000 square kilometers.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
20 January 2022
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
20 January 2022
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
20 January 2022
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
19 January 2022
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
19 January 2022
Syria
Syria 'Scene of Convergence of Coop. Between Iran, Russia'
19 January 2022
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
19 January 2022
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
18 January 2022