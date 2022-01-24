0
Monday 24 January 2022 - 04:57

Raisi: Iran Eyes Long-Term Strategic Ties with Turkey

Story Code : 975288
Raisi: Iran Eyes Long-Term Strategic Ties with Turkey
The Iranian president made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, saying the two countries have the potential to expand cooperation on mutual and regional issues.
 
“Tehran supports the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region,” Raisi added, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.
 
He emphasized that respect for the countries’ national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the sole way to establish sustainable security and stability across the region.
 
For his part, President Erdogan said Turkey regards Iran as a reliable supplier of its energy demands and seeks to increase cooperation with Tehran.
 
He added that Ankara has drawn up plans for strengthening economic cooperation with Tehran in various fields and voiced optimism that he will visit Iran soon.
 
Pointing to the Iranian president’s recent meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Erdogan expressed hope that the entire region would witness the useful outcomes of the trip.
 
The Turkish president also voiced his country’s readiness to cooperate with Tehran on finding possible ways to increase regional security.
Related Stories
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Islam Times - Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a state visit to Moscow at the invitation of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, in which the Iranian President said ...
Comment


Featured Stories
NGO: Israel Uses
NGO: Israel Uses 'Organized Terrorism against Palestinian Media'
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
23 January 2022
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
23 January 2022
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia's Putin Deserves Respect
23 January 2022
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
22 January 2022
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
22 January 2022
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
22 January 2022
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
22 January 2022
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
21 January 2022
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022