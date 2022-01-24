Raisi: Iran Eyes Long-Term Strategic Ties with Turkey

Islam Times - President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi expressed the country’s willingness for long-term relations with Turkey in all fields, saying Tehran welcomes plans for strategic cooperation with Ankara.

“Tehran supports the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the region,” Raisi added, as quoted by Tasnim news agency.

He emphasized that respect for the countries’ national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the sole way to establish sustainable security and stability across the region.

For his part, President Erdogan said Turkey regards Iran as a reliable supplier of its energy demands and seeks to increase cooperation with Tehran.

He added that Ankara has drawn up plans for strengthening economic cooperation with Tehran in various fields and voiced optimism that he will visit Iran soon.

Pointing to the Iranian president’s recent meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Erdogan expressed hope that the entire region would witness the useful outcomes of the trip.

The Turkish president also voiced his country’s readiness to cooperate with Tehran on finding possible ways to increase regional security.

