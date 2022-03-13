0
Sunday 13 March 2022 - 07:13

Ayatollah Khamenei Stresses Need for Recognition, Choice of Right Stances

Story Code : 983565
Referring to the recent political and military developments, Ayatollah Khamenei, in a message to the 56th Meeting of the Union of Islamic University Student Associations in Europe, emphasized recognizing the fronts and choosing the right stances, as well as preparing to play a role in the developments in favor of the righteous front.
 
The Supreme Leader called on the students to differentiate between right and wrong fronts and play a role in favor of the right front.
 
He described the current political and military incidents in the world as events that has been predicted.
 
Ayatollah Khamenei, meantime, reiterated that the Iranian elites and youth have special responsibilities at this stage.
 
At the end of his message, the Leader wished success for the university students.
