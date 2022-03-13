Ayatollah Khamenei Stresses Need for Recognition, Choice of Right Stances

Islam Times - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed recognizing the fronts and choosing the right stances plus preparing to play a role in the developments in favor of the righteous front.

Referring to the recent political and military developments, Ayatollah Khamenei, in a message to the 56th Meeting of the Union of Islamic University Student Associations in Europe, emphasized recognizing the fronts and choosing the right stances, as well as preparing to play a role in the developments in favor of the righteous front.