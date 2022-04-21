0
Israeli Warplanes Target Sites in Gaza Strip

Story Code : 990237
The Israeli troops and Zionist settlers have intensified their attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in recent days, and these attacks are taking place in the shadow of the silence of some Arab and Muslim countries that are pursuing a policy of normalizing relations with the Israeli regime.

Some news sources reported on Wednesday night that several rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into the occupied territories.

According to the Israeli regime's Channel 13 television, in the settlement of "Sderot" alone, at least 4 Zionists were wounded as a result of this rocket attack.

Warplanes targeted two sites in central and southern Gaza.

No casualties or injuries have been reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a Twitter post said the airstrikes were carried out in response to a rocket attack on Israel’s southern city of Sderot.
Israel Palestine Gaza Strip
