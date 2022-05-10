0
Tuesday 10 May 2022 - 07:09

Minister: Israel’s forcible displacement of Palestinians crime against humanity

Story Code : 993422
Activists demonstrating against forced displacement of Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.
Activists demonstrating against forced displacement of Palestinians across the occupied West Bank.

Minister of Justice Muhammad Shalaldeh during a press briefing on Monday called on the chief prosecutor of The Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, to open an immediate investigation into all these violations.

“Our people have the right, based on the principles and rules of international law, to resist in matters related to the principle of the right to self-determination to end the occupation,” he added.

Shalaldeh said as part of his ministry’s duty to help the citizens to file legal cases against the Tel Aviv regime and extremist settlers in order to hold Israel legally accountable for its violent actions.

Israeli forces, in Masafer Yatta, south of al-Khalil (Hebron), forcibly took away several citizens and the approval of the demolition of 12 villages there.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the minister strongly denounced a recent ruling by the so-called Israeli High Court upholding a decision to remove at least a dozen Palestinian villages in Masafer Yatta in order to build and expand settlements.

The UN Security Council has in several resolutions condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian lands.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state, with East al-Quds as its capital.

The developments come at a time Palestinians mark the 74th anniversary of their Nakba Day.  The day refers to the occasion when the Israeli entity proclaimed existence in the occupied Palestinian territories in mid-May 1948 and drove hundreds of thousands of Palestinians out of their homeland.
Israelis celebrated the occasion on May 4-5 this year.

Nakba Day is set as May 15 every year, but Israelis celebrate what they call their "Independence Day" in accordance with the Hebrew calendar.
Tagged
Palestine Humanity Israeli Crimes
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
Sayyed Nasrallah : We’re To Confront ‘Political July War’, Resistance on Alert To Face Any “Israeli” Folly
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Regime’s Deadly Savagery Act of Desperation: Hamas
9 May 2022
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
Putin: West Was Preparing to Invade Russia
9 May 2022
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
َAyatollah Khamenei: Syria Now Looked Upon as a Power Despite Ravages of War
8 May 2022
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia
Kushner Secures Saudi Arabia's First Ever Investment in Israel
8 May 2022
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
Israel Could Cease to Exist before 80th Anniversary: Ex-Premier
8 May 2022
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
Biden warns US spies of leaking Ukraine operations
8 May 2022
The Pentagon says the mysterious “suicide drone” the US supplies to Ukraine was a project overseen by a secretive Air Force office known as Big Safari.
Mysterious US 'suicide drones' shipped to Ukraine made by secretive USAF unit
8 May 2022
The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nuclear weapons: CIA
8 May 2022
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
“Israel” Worried: Wave of Palestinian Ops to Last All Year
7 May 2022
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
Russia: NATO Leaders Ignoring Nuclear War Risks
7 May 2022
A view shows the illegal settlement of Maale Adumim in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on October 27, 2021.
Israel to approve 4,000 new settler units in West Bank despite global outcry
7 May 2022
Former US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former US President Donald Trump.
Trump considered strike on Mexico – former Pentagon chief
7 May 2022