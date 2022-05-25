0
Wednesday 25 May 2022 - 13:20

Iran, Russia Consulting on Developing Bushehr Nuclear Plant: AEOI

Story Code : 996020
Iran, Russia Consulting on Developing Bushehr Nuclear Plant: AEOI
Kamalvandi made the remarks on the sidelines of the meeting of Iranian oil minister Javad Owji with Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Novak, adding that Iran-Russia relations are very good, especially on nuclear issues.

"Because these are big projects, they require a lot of investment," he added.

Noting that Novak and his accompanying delegations' visit to Iran is aimed at developing Iran-Russia's relations in the economic field, Kamalvandi stated that "Iran and Russia have good nuclear relations and we want to negotiate for the development of nuclear relations."
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
24 May 2022
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
24 May 2022
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
24 May 2022
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
24 May 2022
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
23 May 2022
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects 'Concessions'
23 May 2022
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
23 May 2022
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
23 May 2022
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
22 May 2022
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
22 May 2022
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
22 May 2022
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
22 May 2022