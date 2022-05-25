0
Wednesday 25 May 2022 - 14:03

Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran

Story Code : 996025
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
In a meeting with members of the Iranian Parliament in Tehran on Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the difficulties and complexities of management of countries under the current treacherous circumstances in the international arena.

On the factors that have complicated the conditions across the world, the Leader pointed to the hostile rivalries among world powers, threats that the nuclear powers pose against each other, growing military moves and threats, the war that has broken out in Europe, unprecedented outbreak of a pandemic, and threats to global food security.

“In addition to the conditions that exist in all countries, Iran is in constant challenge in various dimensions with the world powers because of presenting a new model, which is religious democracy and has disrupted the schedule set by the hegemony system,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

Highlighting the Islamic Republic’s battle against all hostilities and its move towards development and success, the Leader reminded the lawmakers, the administration, and the Judiciary of the major and important management role they are playing and called on them to be vigilant with regard to their position.

The Leader also called on the Iranian officials to recognize both the capabilities and the vulnerabilities correctly and be careful not to make any mistake “because the enemy has pinned its hopes on our mistakes rather than being hopeful about its own abilities.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also made it clear for the lawmakers that the way to come through the difficult conditions and achieve victory and success is to act in a jihadi manner, have strong determination and self-sacrifice, develop initiatives, hold a long-term view, and above all, rely on Almighty God.
