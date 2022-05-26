Lieberman Seeks to Cut Budget of University that Hosted Nakba Day Rally

Islam Times - The Zionist entity’s Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Wednesday he was looking at cutting the budget for ‘Ben-Gurion’ University after allowing a pro-Palestinian event on campus.

The event celebrated Nakba Day, [catastrophe] i.e. the “Israeli” occupation of Palatine.Lieberman said he gave instructions “to examine the conduct of the university in order to exercise my authority to reduce its budget.”University students held a pro-Palestinian rally on Monday. Students waved Palestinian flags and sang nationalist songs after they were prevented from holding a protest on Nakba Day last week.A counter-demonstration was set up by Zionist students opposite the rally, with both sides being kept separate by barriers, police and security personnel.For her part, “Israeli” Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said Monday, “The images we saw this morning are unbelievable.”