Thursday 26 May 2022 - 22:24

Lieberman Seeks to Cut Budget of University that Hosted Nakba Day Rally

The event celebrated Nakba Day, [catastrophe] i.e. the “Israeli” occupation of Palatine. 

Lieberman said he gave instructions “to examine the conduct of the university in order to exercise my authority to reduce its budget.”

University students held a pro-Palestinian rally on Monday. Students waved Palestinian flags and sang nationalist songs after they were prevented from holding a protest on Nakba Day last week.

A counter-demonstration was set up by Zionist students opposite the rally, with both sides being kept separate by barriers, police and security personnel. 

For her part, “Israeli” Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said Monday, “The images we saw this morning are unbelievable.”
