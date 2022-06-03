Turkish Military Base in Iraq Reportedly Comes under Attack

Islam Times - News sources on Thursday reported that the sound of several huge explosions was heard in Turkey’s Zelikan base in the north of Iraq’s Mosul.

Sabereen News reported that the Turkish Zelikan base has been targeted with a missile and smart UAVs.Violent explosions took place inside the Turkish Zlikan base following an attack by fixed-wing Murad 6 drones, according to the reports.No further information has been released yet.Turkish troops in northern Iraq have long been violating the country’s airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK. These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery and ground special forces, claiming that it has information that indicates PKK was going to launch a large-scale operation against Turkey.Turkey has carried out most of its attacks in the Sinjar region and in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.