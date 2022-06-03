0
Friday 3 June 2022 - 04:23

Turkish Military Base in Iraq Reportedly Comes under Attack

Story Code : 997446
Turkish Military Base in Iraq Reportedly Comes under Attack
Sabereen News reported that the Turkish Zelikan base has been targeted with a missile and smart UAVs.

Violent explosions took place inside the Turkish Zlikan base following an attack by fixed-wing Murad 6 drones, according to the reports.

No further information has been released yet.

Turkish troops in northern Iraq have long been violating the country’s airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK. These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.

The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery and ground special forces, claiming that it has information that indicates PKK was going to launch a large-scale operation against Turkey.

Turkey has carried out most of its attacks in the Sinjar region and in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
2 June 2022
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
Kremlin Has No Trust in Ukraine’s Promises Not to Attack Russia with US-Made Rockets
2 June 2022
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
US Wants to Turn Ukraine into Colony, Not Independent Country: Russian Duma Speaker
2 June 2022
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
Russia’s Nuclear Forces Holding Drills NE Moscow
1 June 2022
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
Yemenis Use ‘Food-carrying Rockets’ To Help Saudi-blocked City: Report
1 June 2022
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
US to Provide Ukraine with Advanced Weapons : Biden
1 June 2022
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
Israeli Regime Forces Shot Dead Palestinian Woman in Occupied West Bank
1 June 2022
Blinken Discusses Iran
Blinken Discusses Iran's Nuclear Deal, Ukraine with Saudi FM
31 May 2022
Zionists
Zionists' Military Base Set on Fire in Al-Quds
31 May 2022
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
Ansarullah Leader Days Zionism is a Threat to All Muslims
31 May 2022
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
Saudi Arabia, ‘Israel’ Preparing Major Diplomatic Meeting
31 May 2022
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
US Gives Up Plan to Open Consulate for Palestinians in al-Quds: Report
31 May 2022