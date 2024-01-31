Islam Times - Stephen Brown, the executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, stated during a press conference in Ottawa, "We no longer believe that engaging with this Prime Minister will yield positive outcomes."

These remarks coincide with the cancellation of a meeting between the leader of Canada's largest Muslim organization and the Prime Minister of Canada on Monday. This decision was prompted by the Prime Minister's perceived failure to assist Palestinians in Gaza adequately and take action to prevent further injustices by the Zionist regime.According to “The Globe and Mail” report, Brown remarked, "There is no new information to share. We've articulated everything previously."The meeting's cancellation occurred shortly before federal and provincial politicians, Muslim leaders, and other Canadian figures were scheduled to convene for a ceremony marking the seventh anniversary of the murder of six Muslim men at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre.While heading to the House of Commons in Ottawa, Trudeau made no statement regarding the cancellation. However, his office later indicated that the Prime Minister had no additional comments.The intended topic of the meeting was to address Islamophobia. Brown explained that Trudeau withdrew from the session because he had not fulfilled commitments made during his 2015 election campaign. These commitments included allocating funds for initiatives aimed at combating crimes motivated by hatred against Muslims, such as installing security cameras in Muslim prayer areas.Brown remarked, "It appears that political reforms are only realized when our lives or safety are not directly threatened. Our government's efforts to enact constitutional legislation against Islamophobic offenses have fallen short."Brown highlighted that Trudeau has not exerted pressure on the Zionist regime of Israel to cease its bombardment of Gaza. According to Al Jazeera's report on Monday, the death toll among Palestinians has surpassed 26,000."We strongly urge the government to implement concrete measures to alleviate Islamophobia within our nation and to undertake substantive actions to quell hostilities in the Middle East," emphasized Brown.