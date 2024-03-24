Hezbollah Drones Strike Israeli “Iron Dome” in Galilee

Islam Times - In support of the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza and in light of the Israeli aggression on the various South Lebanon villages, the Islamic Resistance continued striking the Zionist occupation sites near Lebanon border.

Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.The first statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. the “Ramim” Hunin Barracks with artillery shells.The second statement emphasized that the Islamic Resistance attacked on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 12:20 p.m. Iron Dome platforms at the air defense site in Kfar Blum settlement with two combat drones, adding that the targets were accurately hit.According to the third statement, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:10 on on Saturday, March 23, 2024, the spy devices at Al-Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.The fourth statement maintained that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:15 on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Bayyad Blida site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.The fifth statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills with artillery shells, hitting it directly.The sixth statement stressed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:56 on Saturday, March 23, 2024, Al-Malkiyah occupation site with artillery shells, hitting it directly: statementMeanwhile, the Zionist enemy continued its aggression on Lebanon’s border villages, launching air raids on Al-Khiyam and Kfarkila.In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in bolstering their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed several operations against the positions and deployments of the “Israeli” enemy army along the Lebanese-Palestinian borders on Friday, March 22, 2024, as follows:– Eastern Sector:1. At 13:40, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Mutela site with an assault drone, hitting a tank inside it directly.2. At 16:45, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba with appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits.– Western Sector:1. At 14:35, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Zar’it barracks with artillery shells, causing direct hits.2. At 16:10, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Jal Al-Allam site with artillery shells, resulting in direct hits.3. At 21:30, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building housing “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Doviv settlement with appropriate weapons, in response to Zionist aggressions on the resilient southern villages and civilian homes.4. At 21:50, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building housing “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Zar’it settlement with appropriate weapons, in response to Zionist aggression on the resilient southern villages and civilian homes.