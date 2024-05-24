Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza

Islam Times - Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched separate operations targeting Israeli military positions in occupied Palestinian territories, affirming their support for Palestinians amid the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

Reports from al-Mayadeen television revealed Hezbollah's assault, as the group directed shells at Israeli troop buildings in the Even Menachem moshav in Western Galilee, hitting their targets with precision.Additionally, Hezbollah fired missiles at an Israeli soldier gathering in the occupied territories, opposite the southern Lebanese village of Yaroun.These operations followed Hezbollah's announcement of the death of one of its fighters, Mohammad Farran, in an Israeli drone strike. Israeli military sources said that Farran was involved in manufacturing strategic weapons for Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.In response to Farran's “assassination” and “the injuring and terrorizing of a number of school children”, Hezbollah launched Katyusha rockets at Israeli command centers in the Illit base and Beit Hillel outpost, and later targeted surveillance equipment at the Metula and al-Raheb posts.Simultaneously, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared its targeting of crucial Israeli sites, launching a kamikaze drone towards Haifa in the occupied Palestinian territories. This operation, part of the coalition's ongoing campaign in support of Gaza, marks the second phase of its operations against the Israeli regime.The Israeli genocidal war on Gaza, initiated on October 7 in response to Palestinian resistance operation, has resulted in a devastating toll on the civilian population, with over 35,800 Gazans killed and 80,200 sustaining injuries, predominantly women, children, and adolescents.Israel's siege on Gaza has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, severely limiting essential supplies like food, medicine, and utilities.In response to Israeli aggression, Hezbollah has consistently conducted retaliatory strikes on Israeli territory, vowing to continue its operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime’s assault on Gaza persists.