0
Friday 24 May 2024 - 22:54

Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence

Story Code : 1137360
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
The groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, highlighted the ICC's role in ensuring justice for grave international crimes in a letter to Biden on Thursday, Anadolu news agency reported.

They urged the Biden administration to denounce recent threats by some US lawmakers to sanction ICC officials if arrest warrants were pursued against top Israeli officials accused of war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

"Acting on these calls would do grave harm to the interests of all victims globally and to the US government’s ability to champion human rights and the cause of justice, which are stated priorities of your administration," it said.

Underlining full respect for the ICC is required for it to provide justice for victims, it said, adding, "A selective approach to judicial decisions undermines the credibility, and ultimately, the force of the law as a shield against human rights violations and abuses."

"We urge you to oppose any legislative efforts to undermine the ICC, and to make clear that regardless of its views on specific ICC investigations, the United States continues to support independent international justice mechanisms," the letter added.

Previously, some US lawmakers threatened the ICC about "consequences” for the court’s decision to seek arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials accused of war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan applied for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant. The request also included Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
EU Must Choose Between Law or Israel: Borrell
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
US to Blame for Iranian President Helicopter Crash: Belarus President
25 May 2024
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
NATO Chief Supports Ukraine’s Use of Western Weapons to Attack Russia
25 May 2024
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
China Ends Drills Around Taiwan, Vows to Smash All Separatist Plots
25 May 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns Netanyahu: “You Must Expect Surprises From Our Resistance!”
24 May 2024
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
Over 120 Rights Organizations Urge US President to Respect ICC Independence
24 May 2024
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi
IRGC Chief: "We Attacked Heart of Israel with Martyr Raisi's Courage"
24 May 2024
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
Russian FSB Says NATO Aids Transfer of Terrorists to Ukraine
24 May 2024
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi, Lebanese Islamic Resistance Strike Israeli Military Targets in Solidarity with Gaza
24 May 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah Leader Extols Late Iranian President Raisi's Islamic Legacy
24 May 2024
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
Soldiers are Exhausted: “Israel” is Begging Fighters via Facebook
24 May 2024
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
Back to Talks: CIA Head to Meet Mossad Chief, Qatari PM in Europe
24 May 2024
Syria
Syria's Assad: President Raisi's Role in Supporting Resistance Axis Unforgettable
23 May 2024