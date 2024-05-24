Islam Times - The Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has praised martyr President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for their diplomatic successes.

"Martyr Raisi really showed indescribable bravery in the True Promise Operation; With the powerful diplomacy of the government, we were able to attack the heart of Arrogance. Also, the diplomatic apparatus with the power of Amir-Abdollahian performed this duty well," Major General Salami said on Friday."With the martyrdom of these beloved people, nothing has changed and the power of Iran will continue thanks to the great leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei," the IRGC chief added."We are not afraid of any power, and you should know that the enemy has used all its means to attack Iran; But these same enemies have failed in all battlefields," he added.The IRGC commander further expressed gratitude to the people for the support they showed to the Islamic Republic Establishment by their epic participation in funeral ceremonies for the martyred.President Raisi was returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on Iran’s border with Azerbaijan on Sunday when his helicopter crashed in Varzaqan, northwestern Iran, on Sunday.Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and a number of senior provincial officials were also on board the helicopter that crashed, killing all onboard.