Pakistani Army: Pakistan Not to Provide Military Bases to "Anyone"
Story Code : 1133515
“Neither Pakistan has provided military bases to anyone, nor would it do," Pakistan Army’s spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told a news conference in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to Anadolu Agency.
He was responding to a question about whether Pakistan has given the US any military bases in southwestern Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
“As you yourself said, this is mere propaganda," Chaudhry replied to a journalist’s question.
Unverified claims have circulated on social media that Washington has asked Islamabad to set up two military bases to monitor Iran, Afghanistan, and China.