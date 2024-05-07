0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 20:59

Pakistani Army: Pakistan Not to Provide Military Bases to "Anyone"

“Neither Pakistan has provided military bases to anyone, nor would it do," Pakistan Army’s spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told a news conference in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to Anadolu Agency. 

He was responding to a question about whether Pakistan has given the US any military bases in southwestern Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

“As you yourself said, this is mere propaganda," Chaudhry replied to a journalist’s question.

Unverified claims have circulated on social media that Washington has asked Islamabad to set up two military bases to monitor Iran, Afghanistan, and China.
