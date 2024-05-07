Pakistani Army: Pakistan Not to Provide Military Bases to "Anyone"

Islam Times - Pakistan said on Tuesday that it will not provide military bases to “anyone,” rejecting reports that Islamabad has provided bases to its longtime ally, the US.

“Neither Pakistan has provided military bases to anyone, nor would it do," Pakistan Army’s spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told a news conference in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to Anadolu Agency.He was responding to a question about whether Pakistan has given the US any military bases in southwestern Balochistan and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.“As you yourself said, this is mere propaganda," Chaudhry replied to a journalist’s question.Unverified claims have circulated on social media that Washington has asked Islamabad to set up two military bases to monitor Iran, Afghanistan, and China.