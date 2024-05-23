Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar Assad praised the late president of Iran, Seyed Ebrahim‌ Rayeesi, for playing a vital role in supporting the resistance axis, describing him as an influential figure in the regional and international arena.

In a telephone conversation with Iran's Acting President Mohammad Mokhber on Thursday, Assad offered his condolences to the Iranian government and nation over the martyrdom of President Rayeesi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their companions in a helicopter crash.The Syrian president said he was eager to express his condolences to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in person, and added that he will travel to Tehran as soon as possible.Assad emphasized that just like the late commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the late Iranian president was an influential figure in the region and the world, whose memory will remain etched in the minds of the Syrian nation and government.Rayeesi always fought against oppression and global unilateralism and supported the resistance front, the oppressed nations in the region and across the world as well as the Palestinian cause, he added.The Syrian president expressed Damascus’s full solidarity with Tehran in all circumstances, and stressed he is confident that Iran is able to overcome this painful incident.Rayeesi, Amir Abdollahian and six others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the Northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on‌ Sunday.Millions of people packed the streets in the Iranian capital on Wednesday for their funeral processions.World leaders, presidents, ambassadors and international personalities as well as high-profile figures of the Axis of Resistance attended the ceremony.During the phone call, Mokhber assured Assad that Iran will continue its full support for the resistance axis, particularly Syria.Mokhber thanked Syria's move to declare three days of mourning and the presence of the country's prime minister and his accompanying delegation in Tehran to take part in the funeral processions held for the Iranian martyrs."Syria is a strategic partner and a constant friend of the Iranian nation," he added.He noted that Assad's message and the presence of the Syrian delegation in Tehran were a consolation for the Iranian people.Iran lost Rayeesi and Amir Abdollahian as two influential figures, which was a great loss for all Iranians, Mokhber continued.The interim president emphasized that all institutions and bodies are fulfilling their duties like before, which is indicative of Iran's strong power and prudent leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei.