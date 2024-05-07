Iran Calls On France to Repatriate MKO Terrorists

Islam Times - An Iranian court has issued a formal request to France for the repatriation of members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a designated terrorist group.

In Tehran's second hearing of the recent legal proceedings against members of the MKO, Judge Dehghani emphasized on Tuesday that harboring MKO members is a violation of international conventions aimed at combating terrorism. The judge urged specific countries, including France, to collaborate with international organizations in the prosecution of the accused individuals. He also advised nations to reconsider providing refuge to individuals involved in criminal acts against humanity. Furthermore, he called upon the people of Albania, where some MKO members are currently hosted, to advocate for the extradition of these individuals from their country of residence.The ongoing trial involves 104 members of the MKO and the organization itself, facing charges related to inhumane crimes committed over the years. The MKO has a history of carrying out terrorist attacks in Iran targeting civilians and officials since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives.According to Iranian Judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi, the MKO has been linked to more than 100 acts of terrorism and betrayal against the Iranian nation.