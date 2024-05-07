0
Tuesday 7 May 2024 - 21:04

Iran Calls On France to Repatriate MKO Terrorists

Story Code : 1133518
Iran Calls On France to Repatriate MKO Terrorists
In Tehran's second hearing of the recent legal proceedings against members of the MKO, Judge Dehghani emphasized on Tuesday that harboring MKO members is a violation of international conventions aimed at combating terrorism. The judge urged specific countries, including France, to collaborate with international organizations in the prosecution of the accused individuals. He also advised nations to reconsider providing refuge to individuals involved in criminal acts against humanity. Furthermore, he called upon the people of Albania, where some MKO members are currently hosted, to advocate for the extradition of these individuals from their country of residence.

The ongoing trial involves 104 members of the MKO and the organization itself, facing charges related to inhumane crimes committed over the years. The MKO has a history of carrying out terrorist attacks in Iran targeting civilians and officials since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives. 

According to Iranian Judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi, the MKO has been linked to more than 100 acts of terrorism and betrayal against the Iranian nation.
Comment


Featured Stories
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
European Student Protests Spread over Gaza War
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
Talks, Missiles Two Necessary Coping Strategies: Iran’s President
8 May 2024
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
Pakistan Court Orders Jail for Wife of Former PM Imran Khan, Lawyer Says
8 May 2024
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
Egyptian Group Kills “Israeli” Mossad Agent in Alexandria
8 May 2024
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
Hezbollah Conducts New Strikes on Israeli Regime’s Positions
7 May 2024
Russia Warns Ukraine
Russia Warns Ukraine's F-16s to Be Treated as Nuclear Threat
7 May 2024
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
Aid Flow to Gaza Halted As Israeli Forces Tighten Control over Rafah
7 May 2024
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
Xi Refuses to Back A Unilateral Ukraine Peace Conference
7 May 2024
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
“Israel” Responds to Hamas Acceptance of Ceasefire Proposal by Carpet-Bombing Rafah
7 May 2024
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
Data Breach in UK Defense Department Exposes Personal Information, Report
7 May 2024
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
US Pro-Palestinian Protesters Resist Order to Clear Encampment
7 May 2024
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
IRGC’s Commander: ‘Israel’s’ Political Lifetime Nearing an End
7 May 2024
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
Iran Won’t Wait for Others to Support Palestine: Ayatollah Khamenei
6 May 2024