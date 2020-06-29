0
Monday 29 June 2020 - 07:26

Iraq Launches Operations against ISIL in Diyala

Story Code : 871457
In an interview with Al-Maaloma, an informed source said that military operations were launched against the remnants of ISIL in Abu Khanazir in the northeast of Diyala Governorate.

According to the source, the operation was carried out following last night's ISIL attack on a police checkpoint and the martyrdom and wounding of six people.

In other operations, the intelligence forces of the Iraqi Interior Ministry identified and arrested 14 terrorists in different parts of Kirkuk and Samarra.

According to the report, Iraqi Interior Ministry forces have arrested 9 terrorists in various parts of Samarra on charges of collaborating with ISIL.

5 terrorists have been also captured in Kirkuk by Iraqi forces, the report added.
