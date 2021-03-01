0
Sunday 28 February 2021 - 09:21
Spokesman of al-Nujaba:

All agreements of the “Iraqi Islamic Resistance” with the “government” regarding the attack on American interests were annulled

Story Code : 919001
All agreements of the “Iraqi Islamic Resistance” with the “government” regarding the attack on American interests were annulled
According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, Nasr al-Shammari, the official spokesman of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement, stated in a live interview with the al-Mayadeen television station about the United States’ airstrikes on the positions of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance on the Syrian border, saying, “All previous agreements have been annulled and from now on the Islamic Resistance has the right to set its own goals.”

al-Shammari added, “The Islamic Resistance, despite considering the United States’ embassy in Baghdad as a ‘nest of spies,’ agreed not to target it.”

Criticizing the Iraqi government for not providing any explanation for the recent attack, he warned, “If the government refuses to introduce mercenary elements, the Islamic Resistance will oblige itself to deal with those who passed on the information to the United States.”
Tagged
Al-Nujaba al-Shammari
Comment


Featured Stories
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Fierce Battle between Yemeni Forces, Hadi militiamen in Ma’rib, 50 Killed
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
Iraqi Resistance Groups Warn US to Pay Maximum Cost for Airstrikes
28 February 2021
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
US Attack on Deir Ezzor Violation of Syrian Sovereignty: Cuba
28 February 2021
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
Two Reported Dead, Many Hurt As Myanmar Police Fire at Protesters
28 February 2021
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
US, Russia Don’t Have Much Time for Arms Control Talks, Pentagon Says
27 February 2021
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya
Report: CIA Secretly Arranged Call Between Trump, Libya's Haftar
27 February 2021
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
Syria Slams US Raid on Iraq Border As “Bad Sign from Biden’s Administration”
27 February 2021
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
The ‘Israeli’ Axis of Devil: Talks Underway to Establish Quartet Alliance with Saudi, UAE and Bahrain
27 February 2021
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
Pentagon Says Russia Remains ‘Existential Threat’ to US, Europe
25 February 2021
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
Netanyahu Asks Biden to Keep US Sanctions on ICC
25 February 2021
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
Nearly 140 NGOs Urge UNSC to Impose Arms Embargo on Myanmar
25 February 2021
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
Biden ‘to Call Saudi King’ Before Release of Khashoggi Intelligence Report
24 February 2021
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
‘Israeli’ Elections: Anti-Netanyahu Bloc Maintains Majority, Poll Shows
24 February 2021