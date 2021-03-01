All agreements of the “Iraqi Islamic Resistance” with the “government” regarding the attack on American interests were annulled

Islam Times- Regarding the recent attack on the border guards of the Popular Mobilization Forces, al-Shammari announced in a television interview that all the agreements between the Iraqi Islamic Resistance and the country’s interim government regarding the attack on American interests had been annulled.

According to the Communication and Media Affairs Centre of al-‎Nujaba in Iran‎, Nasr al-Shammari, the official spokesman of the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement, stated in a live interview with the al-Mayadeen television station about the United States’ airstrikes on the positions of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance on the Syrian border, saying, “All previous agreements have been annulled and from now on the Islamic Resistance has the right to set its own goals.”



al-Shammari added, “The Islamic Resistance, despite considering the United States’ embassy in Baghdad as a ‘nest of spies,’ agreed not to target it.”



Criticizing the Iraqi government for not providing any explanation for the recent attack, he warned, “If the government refuses to introduce mercenary elements, the Islamic Resistance will oblige itself to deal with those who passed on the information to the United States.”