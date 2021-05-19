Mass to Arrive in Israel with a 3 Point Plan

Islam Times - German Foreign Minister will arrive in Israel with a 3 point plan to ease tensions.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass will arrive in Israel tomorrow to discuss ceasefire efforts. He said that he wanted to push a 3 point plan.Immediate stop of Hamas rocket fire, a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, and relaunch of direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians as reported.For over a week, Israeli forces have bombarded the Gaza Strip, a densely populated Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas. Israel has said its strikes are intended to stop indiscriminate rocket fire - itself a war crime - that has killed 10 of its citizens, including two children.More than215 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities, prompting widespread criticism that the Israeli response has been disproportionate.