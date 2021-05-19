0
Wednesday 19 May 2021 - 22:17

Mass to Arrive in Israel with a 3 Point Plan

Story Code : 933496
Mass to Arrive in Israel with a 3 Point Plan
German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass will arrive in Israel tomorrow to discuss ceasefire efforts. He said that he wanted to push a 3 point plan.

Immediate stop of Hamas rocket fire, a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, and relaunch of direct talks between Israel and the Palestinians as reported.

For over a week, Israeli forces have bombarded the Gaza Strip, a densely populated Palestinian territory controlled by Hamas. Israel has said its strikes are intended to stop indiscriminate rocket fire - itself a war crime - that has killed 10 of its citizens, including two children.

More than215 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health authorities, prompting widespread criticism that the Israeli response has been disproportionate.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Saudi Foreign Minister ‘Hopeful’ over Talks with Iran
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
Anti-Biden Protests Erupt Over Gaza Policy during His Michigan Visit
19 May 2021
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
Trump Organization under Active Criminal Investigation
19 May 2021
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
52 Israeli Jets Bomb Gaza Overnight; Palestinian Resistance Fires 50 Rockets
19 May 2021
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
Hamas Chief Writes to Ayatollah Khamenei on Ongoing Developments in Occupied Palestine
18 May 2021
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
Indonesians Condemn Israeli Atrocities, US Support for Tel Aviv
18 May 2021
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
France, Germany, Spain Strike Deal over Joint Combat Jet
18 May 2021
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
‘We Need Food’: Palestinians Displaced In Gaza Call for Supplies
By Linah Alsaafin
18 May 2021
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies in Solidarity with Palestine
17 May 2021
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
US Blocks UN Security Council Ceasefire Statement for Third Time
17 May 2021
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
Israeli PM Says Gaza Building Housing Media ‘Legitimate Target’
17 May 2021
Biden Admin.
Biden Admin. 'Literally Aids, Abets and Justifies’ Israeli Bombings in Gaza: CAIR
17 May 2021
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
Hamas: We Won’t Rest Assured until Al-Quds’ is Liberated
16 May 2021